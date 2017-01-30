Estos fueron los ganadores de los premios SAG Awards 2017

La temporada de premios continúa, después de los Golden Globes, ahora llegó el turno de los Screen Actors Guild Awards, que entrega el sindicato de actores y esta es la nómina de ganadores.

Se llevó a cabo la vigésima tercera edición de los SAG Awards, los cuales se han convertido en una de las premiaciones más importantes, debido a que es considerada como la antesala de los premios Óscar.

Esta es la lista completa de ganadores:

Cine

Mejor actuación actor principal

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

GANADOR - Denzel Washington, Fences

Mejor actuación actriz principal

Amy Adams, Arrival

Emily Blunt, The Girl on the Train

Natalie Portman, Jackie

GANADOR - Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Mejor actuación actor de reparto

GANADOR – Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Mejor actuación actriz de reparto

GANADOR – Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Mejor actuación integral de elenco

Captain Fantastic

GANADOR - Fences

Hidden Figures

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Mejor actuación actor en Telefilm o miniserie

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Sterling K. Brown, The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

GANADOR – Bryan Cranston, All the Way

John Turturro, The Night Of

Courtney B. Vance, The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Mejor actuación actriz en Telefilm o miniserie

Bryce Dallas Howard, Black Mirror

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Audra McDonald, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill

GANADOR – Sarah Paulson, The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Mejor actuación actor en serie dramática

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

GANADOR – John Lithgow, The Crown

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Mejor actuación actriz en serie dramática

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

GANADOR - Claire Foy, The Crown

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Mejor actuación actor en serie de comedia

Anthony Anderson, Blackish

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

GANADOR – William H. Macy, Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Mejor actuación actriz en serie de comedia

Uzo Aduba, Orange is the New Black

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

GANADOR – Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Mejor actuación integral de elenco en serie dramática

The Crown

Downton Abbey

Game of Thrones

GANADOR - Stranger Things

Westworld

Mejor actuación integral de elenco en serie de comedia

The Big Bang Theory

Blackish

Modern Family

GANADOR – Orange is the New Black

Veep

Reconocimiento a la trayectoria

Screen Actors Guild 53° Annual Life Achievement Award

Lily Tomlin