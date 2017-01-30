30 de Enero, 2017 | Espectáculos
Estos fueron los ganadores de los premios SAG Awards 2017
La temporada de premios continúa, después de los Golden Globes, ahora llegó el turno de los Screen Actors Guild Awards, que entrega el sindicato de actores y esta es la nómina de ganadores.
Se llevó a cabo la vigésima tercera edición de los SAG Awards, los cuales se han convertido en una de las premiaciones más importantes, debido a que es considerada como la antesala de los premios Óscar.
Esta es la lista completa de ganadores:
Cine
Mejor actuación actor principal
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
GANADOR - Denzel Washington, Fences
Mejor actuación actriz principal
Amy Adams, Arrival
Emily Blunt, The Girl on the Train
Natalie Portman, Jackie
GANADOR - Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Mejor actuación actor de reparto
GANADOR – Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Mejor actuación actriz de reparto
GANADOR – Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Mejor actuación integral de elenco
Captain Fantastic
GANADOR - Fences
Hidden Figures
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Mejor actuación actor en Telefilm o miniserie
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Sterling K. Brown, The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
GANADOR – Bryan Cranston, All the Way
John Turturro, The Night Of
Courtney B. Vance, The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Mejor actuación actriz en Telefilm o miniserie
Bryce Dallas Howard, Black Mirror
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Audra McDonald, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill
GANADOR – Sarah Paulson, The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Kerry Washington, Confirmation
Mejor actuación actor en serie dramática
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
GANADOR – John Lithgow, The Crown
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Mejor actuación actriz en serie dramática
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
GANADOR - Claire Foy, The Crown
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Mejor actuación actor en serie de comedia
Anthony Anderson, Blackish
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
GANADOR – William H. Macy, Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Mejor actuación actriz en serie de comedia
Uzo Aduba, Orange is the New Black
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
GANADOR – Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Mejor actuación integral de elenco en serie dramática
The Crown
Downton Abbey
Game of Thrones
GANADOR - Stranger Things
Westworld
Mejor actuación integral de elenco en serie de comedia
The Big Bang Theory
Blackish
Modern Family
GANADOR – Orange is the New Black
Veep
Reconocimiento a la trayectoria
Screen Actors Guild 53° Annual Life Achievement Award
Lily Tomlin
