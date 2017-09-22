Documental contará sobre la vida de Lady Gaga

La diva del pop, afectada de fibromialgia, ha invitado a sus fans a ver el documental sobre su vida que se estrena esta noche en Netflix.

Lady Gaga anunciaba hace semanas de la enfermedad que padece y de las intenciones que tiene de dejar temporalmente la música, debido a la fibromialgia que padece.

La cantante se comunica a través de las redes sociales, el canal por el que hoy les ha recordado que esta noche no se pueden perder el documental sobre su vida que estrena Netflix. “Queridos little monsters, fans y amantes de Netflix, estaré viendo Gaga: Five Foot Two con todos vosotros esta noche”, ha tuiteado Gaga a sus más de 70 millones de seguidores.

El documental que se estrena hoy gira alrededor de la creación de su último álbum, el más personal hasta ahora, Joanne, y de la preparación del concierto que dio este año en el intermedio de la Super Bowl, un periodo en el que ella misma ha reconocido que ha querido reinventare públicamente y que, con esta película, culminaría, publica El País.