22 de Septiembre, 2017 | Espectáculos
Documental contará sobre la vida de Lady Gaga
La diva del pop, afectada de fibromialgia, ha invitado a sus fans a ver el documental sobre su vida que se estrena esta noche en Netflix.
Lady Gaga anunciaba hace semanas de la enfermedad que padece y de las intenciones que tiene de dejar temporalmente la música, debido a la fibromialgia que padece.
La cantante se comunica a través de las redes sociales, el canal por el que hoy les ha recordado que esta noche no se pueden perder el documental sobre su vida que estrena Netflix. “Queridos little monsters, fans y amantes de Netflix, estaré viendo Gaga: Five Foot Two con todos vosotros esta noche”, ha tuiteado Gaga a sus más de 70 millones de seguidores.
El documental que se estrena hoy gira alrededor de la creación de su último álbum, el más personal hasta ahora, Joanne, y de la preparación del concierto que dio este año en el intermedio de la Super Bowl, un periodo en el que ella misma ha reconocido que ha querido reinventare públicamente y que, con esta película, culminaría, publica El País.
I have always been honest about my physical and mental health struggles. Searching for years to get to the bottom of them. It is complicated and difficult to explain, and we are trying to figure it out. As I get stronger and when I feel ready, I will tell my story in more depth, and plan to take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness, but expand research for others who suffer as I do, so I can help make a difference. I use the word "suffer" not for pity, or attention, and have been disappointed to see people online suggest that I'm being dramatic, making this up, or playing the victim to get out of touring. If you knew me, you would know this couldn't be further from the truth. I'm a fighter. I use the word suffer not only because trauma and chronic pain have changed my life, but because they are keeping me from living a normal life. They are also keeping me from what I love the most in the world: performing for my fans. I am looking forward to touring again soon, but I have to be with my doctors right now so I can be strong and perform for you all for the next 60 years or more. I love you so much.
